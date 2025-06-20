IHS Nigeria, UNICEF Partner To Deliver Emergency Support To Niger Flood Communities

Share

In response to the devastating floods that struck Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State, IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, and UNICEF have joined forces to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

On May 29, 2025, torrential rains triggered flash floods across five communities: Tiffin Maza, Ungwan Hausawa, Yagbagba, Ndayeko, and Wubegi—resulting in one of Niger State’s worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

The disaster claimed over 153 lives, left hundreds injured and displaced, and wiped out over 10,000 hectares of farmland in this critical agricultural region.

Among those most affected were more than 1,600 children and nearly 800 pregnant and lactating women now living in precarious conditions. Over 500 people are reported to be missing.

In continued support of humanitarian relief efforts, IHS Nigeria has pledged an emergency grant to support UNICEF’s rapid response in Mokwa.

