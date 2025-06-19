IHS Nigeria, UNICEF Partner To Deliver Emergency Support To Flood-Affected Communities In Niger

Share

In the wake of the devastating floods that struck Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, IHS Nigeria—a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS)—has partnered with UNICEF to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains on May 29, 2025, ravaged five communities—Tiffin Maza, Ungwan Hausawa, Yagbagba, Ndayeko, and Wubegi—causing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the state’s history.

The disaster claimed over 153 lives, left hundreds injured and displaced, and destroyed more than 10,000 hectares of farmland in the agriculturally vital region.

Among the most vulnerable are over 1,600 children and nearly 800 pregnant and lactating women now living in precarious conditions. Over 500 individuals remain missing.

In response, IHS Nigeria has pledged an emergency grant to support UNICEF’s rapid response in Mokwa. The intervention includes the construction of three solar-powered motorized boreholes, ventilated improved pit latrines, and the renovation and solarization of a damaged primary healthcare center. These facilities are aimed at restoring access to clean water, sanitation, and essential healthcare services.

“This emergency support from IHS Nigeria comes at a critical time when thousands of children and families are facing enormous hardship,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria. “Our longstanding partnership with IHS Nigeria has always prioritized reaching the most vulnerable. This renewed collaboration ensures that the children of Mokwa are not left behind.”

UNICEF, as the Global Cluster Lead for WASH, Nutrition, Education, and Child Protection, has swiftly deployed integrated life-saving interventions across the affected areas. These include the provision of clean drinking water, emergency sanitation, healthcare services, therapeutic nutrition for children, psychosocial support, and the establishment of temporary learning and child-friendly spaces.

Through this joint response, over 30,000 displaced residents and community members are expected to gain access to safe water, improved sanitation, and revitalized primary healthcare, while children will resume education and receive critical protection services.

Commenting on the initiative, CEO of IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, stated: “At IHS Nigeria, we believe that communities must not only survive disasters but emerge stronger from them. Our partnership with UNICEF is a proven model for delivering sustainable impact. We have supported similar interventions in other disaster-affected regions, and through this collaboration in Mokwa, we are helping restore access to essential services and restore dignity to those most in need.”

