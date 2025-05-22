IHS Nigeria Partners With NSCDC To Enhance Security Of Telecoms Infrastructure

Share

IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) and one of the world’s largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to bolster the security of critical telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

With over 16,000 towers and more than 15,000 kilometers of deployed fiber across Nigeria, IHS Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the nation’s digital ecosystem. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IHS Nigeria and the NSCDC, the federal agency tasked with protecting critical national information infrastructure, formalizes a joint effort to address the increasing threats of vandalism, theft, and sabotage targeting telecom facilities.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to safeguarding essential infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted telecommunications services that underpin Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Under the MoU, both parties will work closely to develop and implement comprehensive security strategies to protect IHS Nigeria’s infrastructure and other telecom assets. The NSCDC is expected to support IHS Nigeria with site surveillance, rapid emergency response, and incident reporting. The partnership also covers assistance during tower decommissioning operations and the investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of individuals involved in infrastructure-related crimes.

Speaking on the agreement, Mohamad Darwish, CEO of IHS Nigeria, said:

“At IHS, we are key enablers of connectivity. This partnership with the NSCDC marks an important milestone in enhancing the resilience, reliability, and availability of telecom services across Nigeria. By working alongside the agency mandated to protect critical national infrastructure, we are taking proactive steps to create a safer operational environment and ensure improved quality of service for millions of Nigerians.”

In his remarks, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Audi, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration:

“The Corps is mandated to safeguard critical national infrastructure, and IHS Nigeria’s vast network of telecommunications assets clearly falls within this scope. We recognize IHS as a strategic partner whose infrastructure supports the operations of countless organizations nationwide. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver an even higher standard of operational excellence in protecting telecom facilities. Our doors remain open for collaboration, and we look forward to working more closely with IHS Nigeria.”

The partnership represents a significant move in fortifying Nigeria’s telecom sector against security threats, ensuring greater stability and continued growth in the nation’s digital infrastructure landscape.

