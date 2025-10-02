IHS Nigeria, HSES Partner To Promote Environmental Sustainability

I HS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to promote clean energy use and improve environmental health standards in the Federal Capital Territory.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a collaboration agreement at the IHS Nigeria head office in Lagos, marking a significant step in advancing joint efforts towards environmental sustainability, climate action, and improved public health across the FCT.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to address pressing environmental challenges, promote cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, and reduce carbon emissions in the country. The partnership also aligns with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in tackling climate change and fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for citizens.

Under the terms of the agreement, IHS Nigeria will work closely with HSES to implement communitybased projects that promote the use of cleaner energy sources, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and support initiatives designed to improve environmental health standards in the FCT.

Commenting on the collaboration, CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, said: “Climate and environmental responsibility are central to our sustainability agenda. With over 16,000 sites nationwide, we are fully aware of our responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and advance clean energy solutions. Our investments in solar and hybrid power solutions, totaling over $750 million in the past decade, reflect our commitment.

Partnering with HSES enables us to expand this impact by supporting healthier communities and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy transition and environmental goals.”

Speaking on behalf of HSES, Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said: “There is no health without a clean environment. This partnership with IHS Nigeria is a demonstration of how the public and private sectors can come together to drive sustainability and safeguard the well-being of our people.