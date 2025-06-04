IHS Nigeria Commissions 65 Patrol Vehicles To Enhance G4S Secure Solutions

Share

IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) and one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has formally commissioned 65 Response, Patrol, and Escort (RPE) vehicles to G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited, its long-standing security partner.

The commissioning ceremony which held in Lagos, underscores IHS Nigeria’s commitment to operational excellence, safety, and strategic partnerships.

The fully equipped vehicles, customized with radio systems, public address systems, medical kits, ladders, and amber lights, are expected to significantly enhance G4S’s patrol capabilities and enable proactive risk mitigation across IHS Nigeria’s infrastructure footprint in the country.

Speaking at the event, Jubril Saba, Vice President, Operations at IHS Nigeria, remarked: “IHS Nigeria is delighted to formally hand over these Response, Patrol and Escort (RPE) vehicles to our valued security partner, G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited.

As a company, we recognize that the success of our operations lies not only in our technology and infrastructure but also in the strength of the partnerships we build and sustain. G4S has been an essential partner in protecting our sites, supporting our teams, and ensuring operational continuity across the country.

This initiative is more than just a commissioning of vehicles; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the safety of our people and assets, our drive for operational excellence, and our belief in strong partnerships.

“We understand that securing our infrastructure and communities is critical to sustaining high-quality services nationwide, and we are confident this fleet will enhance G4S’s capacity to support us.” Also speaking, Managing Director of G4S Secure Solutions Nigeria Limited, Jonas Ahl, expressed his appreciation for the partnership.

He said: “We are proud to receive these 65 custom-built patrol vehicles from IHS Nigeria. Each unit is fully outfitted to meet the specific security needs of our operations, equipped with communication systems, emergency response tools, and visibility-enhancing features.

These vehicles will not only improve our response times and field presence but also enable us to reduce risk and deter criminal activity more effectively.

