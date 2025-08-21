IHS Hinges Robust Digital Economy On Infrastructure Protection

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited group, has stressed that robust infrastructure protection mechanisms will be critical in enthroning a more efficient digital economy in the country. This is even as the firm reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government and stakeholders in building a resilient communication infrastructure landscape.

The Director of Administration Operations at IHS, Mr. Sadisu Jubrin, who stated this, called for a holistic and sustainable strategy to safeguard the country’s critical communications infrastructure. He noted that legislation alone was not enough to address persistent cases of infrastructure theft and vandalism.

Speaking in Lagos at a stakeholder collaborative event organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) and the Association of Licenced Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) with the theme: ‘Critical National ICT Infrastructure and Industry Sustainability— Way Forward,’ Jubrin said IHS Nigeria advocated a multi-faceted approach, including public awareness, technological innovation, and strong partnerships with security agencies and local communities.

According to him, IHS Nigeria has strengthened collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) via a joint national advocacy campaign on radio and digital platforms. “The campaign educates host communities on vandalism dangers and how damaged infrastructure affects businesses, including access to finance through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals.

“We must empower our communities to become the first line of defence against infrastructure sabotage,” he said. Jubrin highlighted the importance of helping locals realise how stolen batteries or fibre directly impact their daily lives negatively. To bolster physical security, IHS Nigeria recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The partnership aims to improve site surveillance, emergency response, and ensure prosecution of those involved in vandalism. He explained that IHS used remote monitoring and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for real-time surveillance of its infrastructure assets. He said this technology helps detect unauthorised access, predict maintenance needs, and reduce physical site visits.