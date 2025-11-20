IHS Credits Nigeria For Strong Q3’25 Earnings

New York Stock Exchange listed IHS Towers, the largest independent owner, operator and developer of shared communications infrastructure in Africa and one of the largest in the world by tower count, has delivered strong third quarter earnings ahead of expectations while revisiting its full 2025 guidance upwards.

This is on the back of its strong Nigeria performance where Sam Darwish, Chairman and CEO, told thousands of Wall Street investors and analysts on its earnings call that “the current Nigerian administration has done in our opinion a great job in stabilizing and improving the economic outlook of the country as they increase reserves and strengthened the currency, while reducing red tape for businesses among other fundamental actions. So, we are upbeat about Nigeria.”

In Nigeria, revenue increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year to $268.0 million, driven by organic growth during the period and supplemented by favorable movements in the Naira versus the U.S. dollar.

Across the Group, revenue for the period increased by 8.3 per cent year-onyear to $455.1 million, despite a 3.0 per cent inorganic revenue headwind resulting from the disposal of the company’s Kuwait operations in December 2024.

Organic revenue growth of 6.6 per cent reflected constant currency growth of 8.7 per cent and the benefit of foreign exchange (“FX”) resets, partially offset by a reduction in revenues linked to power indexation.

Constant currency growth was primarily driven by higher contributions from colocation, lease amendments, new sites, fiber, and escalators.

This strong underlying performance was further supported by a 4.7 per cent benefit from favorable FX movements, particularly the appreciation of the Nigerian Naira against the US dollar. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.3 per cent year-on-year to $261.5 million, despite a 3.3 per cent impact from the Kuwait disposal.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 57.5 per cent remained consistent with the second quarter of 2025, while net income for the period totaled $147.4 million.

Adjusted Levered Free Cash Flow (ALFCF) surged by 81.2 per cent to $157.8 million, reflecting management actions to enhance free cash flow generation and the re-phasing of interest payments between quarters following the November 2024 bond refinancing.

Cash from operations increased by 42.3 per cent to $259.6 million. Total capital expenditure rose 16.3 per cent year-on-year to $77.3 million, driven by the timing of maintenance and augmentation projects.

The consolidated net leverage ratio improved to 3.3x, down 0.6x from the prior year, comfortably within the company’s target range of 3.0x to 4.0x. Reflecting the strong year-to-date performance and favorable currency movements, the company has raised its full-year 2025 guidance.