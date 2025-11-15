IHRC Honours Gov Sani With Global Medals

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has been honoured with multiple international awards after the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) rated the state highly in its global humanitarian assessment.

The IHRC delegation, led by its Global Director General for Africa, H.E. Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, paid a courtesy visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to present its findings.

Ahure disclosed that Kaduna State was selected for the Commission’s global survey due to the administration’s “remarkable developmental strides.”

The IHRC team visited all three senatorial zones and held direct engagements with rural dwellers and vulnerable groups to ensure an unbiased report.

According to the Global Director, Kaduna has recorded an extraordinary rise in empowerment indices, from 20% to 70% within just two years an improvement that previously took eight years to achieve.

He also praised the state’s progress in agricultural transformation, skills development, girl-child education, and efforts to reduce out-of-school children, describing Kaduna as “a model of purposeful leadership.”

Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting human rights, noting that dignity, inclusion, and equity remain central to democratic governance in the state.

He said the IHRC recognition would further motivate the government to intensify development efforts.

During the visit, the Governor received two major international honors: the Kofi Annan Medal of Honor for Development in Africa and the Order of the Crusader of Liberty (Haile Selassie Medal) for his long-standing commitment to human rights advocacy.

He was also inducted as a Chartered Fellow of the IHRC (CIHR) after Kaduna State scored 92% in the Commission’s humanitarian and empowerment assessment.

Sani dedicated the honors to the people of Kaduna State, describing them as the backbone of the administration’s achievements.