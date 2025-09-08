IHR Announces 2025 Post-Hajj Lecture, Recognition Event

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) is pleased to announce its Annual Post-Hajj Lecture and Recognition Event, scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th September 2025, at the Auditorium, National Mosque, Central Area, Abuja, beginning at 10:00 am prompt.

This year’s event, themed “For the Interest of Pilgrims: Nigeria and the Quest for Best Hajj Operational Practices,” is proudly supported by the Jigawa State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Mallam Umar Namadi.

The Special Guest of Honour will be Vice President Kashim Shettima, while the Chairman of the Occasion is Dr. Yusuf Adebayo Ibrahim, National Deputy President of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, a veteran in Hajj affairs and a former senior official of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Another Hajj affairs technocrat and a former Commissioner of Education in Kaduna State Shehu Usman Muhammed (Phd) will serve as the keynote speaker. Other distinguished guests include: His Excellency Faisal Bin Ebraheem Alghamdi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Nigeria (Guest of Honour) Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, MD/CEO Comerel Travels and Tours (Guest Speaker), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Chairman/ CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Chief Host).

The Post-Hajj Lecture provides a platform for stakeholders to review lessons from the 2025 Hajj, share best practices, and chart a path towards more efficient and pilgrim-focused Hajj operations in Nigeria.