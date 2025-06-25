Hospitality Company Strengthens Presence In W’Africa

Share

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja, a 119-rooms hotel scheduled to open in early 2028 under a franchise agreement with Watercress Hotel International Limited and to be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global leader in integrated hotel management and operations solutions, and one of IHG’s trusted partners.

The signing represents a strategic milestone in IHG’s expansion across the African continent and reinforces its commitment to strengthening its presence in key cities.

Strategically located in Lagos’ vibrant Ikeja district — the city’s main administrative, aviation, and commercial hub — Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja will offer seamless access to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja City Mall, major corporate offices, embassies, and cultural attractions such as Nike Art Gallery, positioning the hotel to serve international business travellers, government delegations, and leisure guests alike. Its central location also allows convenient connectivity to Lagos’ renowned coastal attractions, including Tarkwa Bay Beach and Elegushi Beach, providing leisure guests with access to the city’s vibrant waterfront experiences.

Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja will introduce the brand’s signature features to West Africa, including the next-generation Plaza Workspace, a flexible, design-led environment that supports collaboration and informal meetings. Guests will also benefit from WorkLife Rooms, thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, functionality, and seamless transitions between work and relaxation.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, said: “Lagos is one of Africa’s most influential commercial and cultural centres, and we are pleased to expand our presence in this strategic market with the signing of Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja. Nigeria continues to show strong potential for growth, and Lagos – as a key economic and transportation hub – aligns well with our long-term development strategy across the region.”

Samuel Ayinde, Executive Director, at Watercress Hotel International Limited, added: “We are proud to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the globally recognised Crowne Plaza brand to Lagos. Our vision for this property is to create a landmark hotel that reflects the energy and ambition of Lagos, while not only meeting but exceeding the international standards expected by modern travellers. This collaboration aligns with our long-term goals to contribute to Nigeria’s hospitality landscape through innovation, quality, and guest-centric experiences.”

Upon opening, Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja will join a global network of more than 400 Crowne Plaza hotels and resorts. The brand is recognised for its contemporary design and guest-centric approach, helping travellers maintain balance between work and leisure, and making it a preferred choice for today’s professionals and global travellers.

The transaction was advised by Olayiwola Matthew, Founder of HeroPlus Hospitality Consulting, who served as development advisor and hospitality consultant to Watercress Hotel International Limited, providing strategic support in brand selection, market feasibility, operator negotiations, and transaction execution.

