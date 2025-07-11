IHG Hotels And Resorts Returns To Nigeria With Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja

…partners Watercress Hotel Int’l

Years after exiting the Nigerian hospitality market, IHG Hotels and Resorts, formerly known as InterContinental Hotels Group; a British multinational hospitality company, is making a return to Nigeria as it partners Watercress Hotel International to bring its premium brand, Crowne Plaza to Lagos, to be known as Crown Plaza Lagos Ikeja by first quarter of 2028.

The premium brand is expected to be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, another global leader in integrated hotel management and operations solutions. The management group is one of the partners of IHG.

IHG, known as InterContinental Hotel Group then set up and managed the former InterContinental Hotel Lagos, which years back was bought over by 11 Plc and operates as Lagos Continental Hotel. 11 Plc also owns Abuja Continental Hotel, with plans to expand its presence in the Nigerian market in the coming years.

The signing ceremony, which took place on the sidelines of the recently concluded Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Cape Town, South Africa, represents a strategic milestone in IHG’s expansion across the African continent and reinforces its commitment to strengthening its presence in key cities.

Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja will introduce the brand’s signature features to West Africa, including the next-generation Plaza Workspace, a flexible, design-led environment that supports collaboration and informal meetings. Guests will also benefit from WorkLife Rooms, thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, functionality, and seamless transitions between work and relaxation.

It will offer seamless access to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja City Mall, major corporate offices, embassies, and cultural attractions such as Nike Art Gallery, positioning the hotel to serve international business travellers, government delegations, and leisure guests alike. Its central location also allows convenient connectivity to Lagos’ renowned coastal attractions, including Tarkwa Bay Beach and Elegushi Beach, providing leisure guests with access to the city’s vibrant waterfront experiences.

Speaking on the hotel project, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels and Resorts, India, Middle East and Africa, said: “Lagos is one of Africa’s most influential commercial and cultural centres, and we are pleased to expand our presence in this strategic market with the signing of Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja. Nigeria continues to show strong potential for growth, and Lagos – as a key economic and transportation hub – aligns well with our long-term development strategy across the region.”

Samuel Ayinde, Executive Director at Watercress Hotel International Limited, noted: “We are proud to partner with IHG Hotels and Resorts to introduce the globally recognised Crowne Plaza brand to Lagos.

‘‘Our vision for this property is to create a landmark hotel that reflects the energy and ambition of Lagos, while not only meeting but exceeding the international standards expected by modern travellers. This collaboration aligns with our long-term goals to contribute to Nigeria’s hospitality landscape through innovation, quality, and guest-centric experiences.”

Upon opening, Crowne Plaza Lagos Ikeja will join a global network of more than 400 Crowne Plaza hotels and resorts. The brand is recognised for its contemporary design and guest-centric approach, helping travellers maintain balance between work and leisure, and making it a preferred choice for today’s professionals and global travellers.

The transaction was advised by Olayiwola Matthew, Founder of HeroPlus Hospitality Consulting, who served as development advisor and hospitality consultant to Watercress Hotel International Limited, providing strategic support in brand selection, market feasibility, operator negotiations, and transaction execution.