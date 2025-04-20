Iheuwa Urges Unity, Progress For Coker Schools’ Alumni

Share

Notable Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Christopher Iheuwa, has emphasized the importance of uplifting the Coker Secondary School Alumni Association through unity and focused progress.

In a statement at the recent Election held to assemble new executives, Christopher Iheuwa who is also the association’s founder, said, “There are no winners or vanquished here. The true victory lies in uplifting our alumni community. We stand united, focused on progress, and determined to avoid divisiveness in all forms.”

The Coker Secondary School Alumni Association successfully concluded its 2025 elections, ushering in a new era of leadership under President Fatai Omobolaji Olatunji (Class of ‘88), who secured unanimous support (100%).

The election, marked by robust participation, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to unity and collective progress.

In his inaugural address, President Fatai Omobolaji Olatunji expressed gratitude and honour to serve as president of the association.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to the outgoing leadership, the Electoral Committee, and all members for their trust. Together with my team, we pledge to prioritize transparency, collaboration, and the welfare of our alumni. I invite every member to actively engage—your voices will guide our actions.

“We are all stewards of this association’s legacy. Let us work tirelessly to elevate its impact and ensure every member feels valued,” he said.

Conducted by one of its alumni, Chikezie Nwanze, the elections produced other officials include Chielo Victor (Vice President), Justice Ujomoh (General Secretary), Ify Tonia Egwu (Assistant General Secretary), Durosimi Taoreed (Financial Secretary), Bukola Bakare (Treasurer), Ajao Adebowale Sunky (Welfare Officer), and Gbenga Sholola (Provost).

Olatunji further urged members of the association to reject discord and embrace shared success as its collective strength is our greatest asset.

Founded in 1982 under the administration of Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Coker Secondary School has produced generations of leaders. The alumni association fosters lifelong connections, supports educational initiatives, and champions community development.

Other accomplished alumni of the school include star footballer, Obafemi Martins and the late Junior Azike of Junior and Pretty fame.

