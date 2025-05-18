Ihekweazu Emerges Head, Who’s Health Emergencies Programme

Share

In a significant reorganisation of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) senior leadership, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has been appointed as the new head of the organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme.

The change is part of a broader leadership shake-up announced by WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The shake-up aims to streamline the agency’s operations and enhance its responsiveness to global health challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ihekweazu, a Nigerian-German epidemiologist, previously served as the Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence and Surveillance Systems at WHO.

The former Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was appointed Acting Regional Director for Africa at WHO.

In his new role as Head of Health Emergencies Programme, he will oversee the organisation’s largest department responsible for coordinating responses to health emergencies worldwide.

His appointment follows the departure of Dr Mike Ryan, who had led the Health Emergencies Programme through critical periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leadership overhaul also includes the consolidation of WHO’s existing divisions into four main pillars, with only a few members of the previous senior leadership team retained.

Dr Jeremy Farrar will assume the role of Assistant Director-General of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control, while Dr Sylvie Briand is set to become the new Chief Scientist.

Dr Yukiko Nakatani and Dr Razia Pendse would continue in their roles as Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Chef de Cabinet respectively, ensuring continuity within the restructured organisation.

Tedros said that the new leadership team was selected to ensure gender balance and geographical representation, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

The appointments are scheduled to take effect on June 16, ahead of the upcoming World Health Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ihekweazu’s extensive experience in public health positions him well to lead WHO’s efforts in managing health emergencies and strengthening global health security.

