Iheanacho: Star In Search Of Redemption In The Land Of Scots

Kelechi Iheanacho took a big step towards reviving his career this past Sunday when he scored a last-minute winner for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. The Super Eagles forward came off the bench in the 70th minute against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and coolly converted a 96th-minute penalty to give the reigning champions a 2-1 victory.

The goal was his first in a competitive match in six months, and it immediately endeared him to the Celtic faithful — even if his name was misspelt “Iheancho” on the back of his shirt. For Iheanacho, nicknamed Senior Man, the strike meant more than just three points. It signalled hope after a difficult spell that saw him move from England to Spain and then to Scotland in search of stability.

Iheanacho burst onto the scene as the star of Nigeria’s U-17 World Cup triumph in 2013, winning the Golden Ball after scoring six goals and providing seven assists. Manchester City snapped him up soon after, and by 2015 he was making an impact in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in the 2015/16 season. In 2017, he switched to Leicester City in a £25m deal.

Under Brendan Rodgers, he enjoyed some fine moments, notably in 2020/21 when he netted 19 goals and helped the Foxes lift the FA Cup and Community Shield. But consistency proved elusive, and by the time Leicester were relegated in 2023, Iheanacho’s star had dimmed.

A move to Sevilla in 2024 promised a fresh start, but it ended in frustration — only three goals and limited appearances before his contract was cancelled. A loan to Middlesbrough also brought little joy, with just one goal in 15 matches.

Now 28 and approaching his 29th birthday, Iheanacho is back under the guidance of Rodgers at Celtic, a manager he describes as “a great personality who knows how to get the best from his players.” The Nigerian believes the partnership can reignite his form. “Brendan has been massive in my career,” he said in an interview.

“He looked after me at Leicester and gave me chances to show my talent. I’m happy to play for him again, and I’m ready to fight for Celtic.” Celtic, chasing another league title and eyeing progress in Europe, may provide the perfect platform for a comeback. Iheanacho’s journey has been full of ups and downs: from teenage sensation to Premier League hopeful, from FA Cup winner to La Liga outcast.

Sunday’s penalty could be the spark that restores his confidence and helps him reclaim his place among Africa’s most reliable forwards. For now, Scotland is the new stage for his redemption story — and if he keeps finding the net, “Senior Man” might yet prove that there’s plenty of life left in his boots.