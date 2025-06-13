Iheanacho Set To Return To Sevilla, Eyes Redemption

Share

Kelechi Iheanacho is set to return to Sevilla FC for the 2025/2026 season, aiming to redeem himself after a challenging first half of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The Nigerian striker joined Sevilla in the summer of 2024 on a two-year contract following his departure from Leicester City.

However, he struggled to make an impact, failing to score in nine La Liga appearances and finding himself on the bench for much of the season.

In February 2025, Sevilla loaned Iheanacho to English Championship club Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

During his time at Middlesbrough, Iheanacho expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to experience a different environment and culture.

He stated, “Sevilla is a great club. I’ve loved my experience there. I’ll always be happy to go back there”. Despite his limited success at Sevilla, Iheanacho remains optimistic about his future with the club.

“I’m really excited to be here. It’s a wonderful place. It was good to go out and experience football in a different environment,” the FA Cup winner said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

