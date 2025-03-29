New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
Iheanacho Scores First Middlesbrough Goal In Win Over Oxford

On Saturday, Kelechi Iheanacho scored his maiden goal as Middlesbrough defeated Oxford United 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Michal Helik gave Oxford United the lead seven minutes before the break.

Iheanacho equalised for Middlesbrough three minutes after the break, with Samuel Iling-Junior providing the assist.

It was the Nigeria international’s eighth league appearance for Michael Carrick’s side.

Neto Borges scored the winning goal for the hosts 10 minutes from time, with Samuel Iling-Junior also providing the assist.

Middlesbrough climbed to seventh position in the table with 57 points from 39 games.

Meanwhile, Oxford sit in 19th position with 42 points from the same number of games.

