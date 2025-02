Share

Kelechi Iheanacho has passed his medical at English Championship side Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports.

He is now set to sign on loan until the end of the season with an option for a permanent transfer thereafter. Iheanacho, 28, has a contract with La Liga club Sevilla until June 2026.

However, he has yet to score in nine La Liga appearances with Sevilla saying he does not have what it takes to compete in the Spanish top flight.

