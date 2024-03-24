Iheanacho, Dessers Excited Over Finidi George’s Tactics Against Ghana

Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers have shared their enthusiasm for the strategies implemented by interim coach, Finidi George during their recent victory over rivals Ghana.

Leading the Eagles to a 2-1 triumph against the Black Stars at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, Finidi secured Nigeria’s first win over Ghana at the senior level in 18 years.

Making his return, forward Dessers confidently converted a penalty in the 38th minute, as Ghana’s Jerome Opoku was penalized for a handball from a shot by Iheanacho.

Opoku was later shown a red card in the 57th minute for dissent, reducing the Black Stars to 10 men.

The Eagles furthered their lead with six minutes remaining when substitute Ademola Lookman coolly scored after a well-worked team play involving fellow substitute Moses Simon and midfielder Alex Iwobi. READ ALSO: Super Eagles star celebrates Flying Eagles, hosts captain Bameyi

Super Eagles Aim For Afcon Ticket Sunday

Super Eagle Job: We deserve respect, job security as home-based coaches – Shorunmu In the last four minutes of added time, right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel conceded a penalty in the Nigeria box, allowing Ghana’s captain Jordan Ayew to convert from the spot, beating goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Following this victory, Finidi’s tactics have garnered praise from Nigerian players, with the Super Eagles displaying a direct, attacking style of football under his tenure, a significant departure from the defensive approach that led Nigeria to the final of the 2023 AFCON where they finished as runners-up. “He has achieved remarkable results in a short period, hopefully, he will be given more opportunities to showcase his capabilities,” remarked Iheanacho. Dessers, the scorer of the first goal under Finidi’s management, believes the team’s style under the new boss aids in creating more scoring opportunities, stating, “He had a clear strategy for this match – pressing aggressively and creating more chances, and I believe we executed that well.” Nigeria’s upcoming match against Mali in Morocco on Tuesday will provide another opportunity for Finidi to solidify his case for the permanent Super Eagles coaching position.