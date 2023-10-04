Igwe Omor, Igwe Oranu Hosts APGA Chair, Obi Okoye In Anambra

His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr Chris Oranu Chidume, Eze Igulube, the traditional ruler of Omor, Eze Anaukwu have commended the hard-working Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Sir Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, at his palatial Royal Palace at Omor in Ayamelum local government area.

Igwe Chris, while welcoming the APGA State Chairman, described him as a worthy son of Anambra, who with his rich wealth of political experience, will take APGA to enviable heights in Anambra State.

The visibly elated Igwe Chidume expressed his joy over some road projects ongoing in the area, describing APGA as the choice of the people of Omor and Ndi Ayamelum LGA.

Obi-Okoye, who was filled with joy at the royal reception, thanked Igwe Chidume, who he addressed as a wealth creator and foremost industrialist in Anambra State, for hosting him with members of his royal cabinet and major stakeholders of Omor Kingdom.

“He also, assured the traditional ruler of Omor that the New Solution Agenda initiative of his State Working Committee is targeted at making APGA the political PowerPoint in all families and kindreds in Omor and by extension, the whole communities in Ayamelum LGA.

According to him, the impact of the visionary leadership of Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is being felt in Omor and all the neighbouring communities that are the agricultural hub of the state.

“During the visit, he presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Omor Monarch, as a life patron of APGA, Anambra State Chapter.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the President-General of Omor Community, Retired Justice Obidigwe; member representing Ayamelum at the state House of Assembly, Hon Abuchi Udemezue Isienyi; Women leader of Omor Community, Hon Jacinta Nneji; Members of the Royal Traditional Cabinet and other Ndi Ichie Omor Community.