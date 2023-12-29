Igwe Nnewi Celebrates 60 Years On Throne

…Confers Chieftaincy Title To Elias And Others

The Traditional Ruler Of Nnewi Ancient Kingdom, His Royal Highness Igwe K. O. N Orizu IIl, has celebrated his 60th Ofala and 96th birthday of being the longest-serving monarch in Nigeria.

Igwe K.O. N Orizu in his usual style celebrated this year’s Ofala festival with good health and vitality, as eminent Nigerians from all walks of life flooded Nnewi to celebrate with him and the people of the ancient kingdom.

This year’s Ofala festival was however spectacular as he conferred chieftaincy titles to Over 26 individuals from Nnewi and environs. He stressed that the conferment of these honours to these individuals was born of the fact that they have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

Speaking with New Telegraph, one of the newly conferred chiefs, Pharm Elias Anna Okonkwo congratulated the Igwe K. O. N Orizu IlI on his 60th Ofala festival and 96-year birthday.

He applauded Igwe Orizu for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to do much for the Nnewi community by setting up a charity foundation for the empowerment of widows in his community Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi.

He said as a diaspora, pharmacist and philanthropist he said that the time is right for them to look at the home front as this is the roots that made them what they are today. He was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Ugwumba Nnewi, which is the Pride of Nnewi.