Igue Festival: Oba Of Benin Palace Bans Burial Rites

The Oba of Benin Palace has said burial rites in Benin City will not be permitted during the annual Igue festival, which begins on Tuesday (Ekioba) December 19, 2023, with the Ugierhoba (indoors) Ceremony.

Mr Marley Iyamu in a statement signed on behalf of the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), narrates the order of the ceremony thus:

” Otue IgueOba Ceremony where all Palace Chiefs appear and pay homage to the Oba on Wednesday (Ekenaka) December 20th, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m.

“This will be followed by Igue Oba (indoors) Ceremony, Thursday (Agbado) December 21, 2023, while on Saturday (Ekioba) December 23rd, 2023 is slated for Ugie-Emobo Ceremony where all Chiefs and palace functionaries will be in attendance by 3 p.m.

“On the same day, Igue-Ivbioba (Benin Princes and Princes) would fix their own time on the same day to mark Igue with their families.”

Continuing he said.

“Igue Edohia, which is the day all Edo people perform their individual worship in their homes, is slated for Monday (Agbado) December 25th, 2023, according to the statement.

“Ugie Ewere (Ceremony of bringing ‘Ewere’ blessings to all homes is billed for Tuesday (Eken) December 26th, 2023 at 3 p.m. Accordingly, sitting arrangements will be made for visitors at the Palace.”

He added that “Omo N’Oba will conclude the festival on the 31st December 2023 with a thanksgiving worship to God and ancestors at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral — Edo National church on Akpakpava Road, Benin City.”

He also said that engagement may be fixed for any ‘free day’, in which case, an announcement will be made as appropriate.

He used the medium to remind the public and appeal to them that celebrations of burial rites are not permitted during the period of the annual Royal festival, praying to God to keep death from people’s homes.