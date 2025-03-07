IGR: Plateau Revenue Service Targets N52bn In 2025

Share

The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has announced a revenue growth trajectory, with a significant increase from N15.9 billion in 2023 to N31.14 billion in 2024.

The Chairman of the PSIRS, Jim Pam Wayas, while addressing a press conference in Jos on Friday, said the organization has made tremendous progress since taking office in 2023.

He stated that the state recorded significant growth in revenue, surpassing ₦30 billion for the first time in its history.

“In 2023, we took office and inherited a total revenue of 15.9 billion. By the end of 2023, we had increased revenue to 25.8 billion. Last year, we reached 31.14 billion.

“We began 2025 on solid footing. In January, we collected about ₦3.3 billion, one of the highest amounts ever collected in a single month.

“Compared to last year, when we generated about ₦1.6 billion in January, this represents a significant improvement in revenue generation.”

Wayas attributed the success to the service’s commitment to improving revenue generation and tax compliance.

He said the state government has set an ambitious target of N52 billion for 2025, and the revenue service is off to a strong start, having collected N3.3 billion in January alone. This achievement, according to him, is encouraging.

“For 2025, the state government has set a target of 52 billion. We’re off to a strong start, collecting 3.3 billion in January alone.

“This significant improvement in revenue generation is encouraging”.

He said the service acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly with declining revenue from federal allocations due to foreign debts.

To address these challenges, Wayas said the Plateau State Revenue Service is exploring new revenue streams, such as property tax, land use charges, and collaborations with local governments and the National Population Commission. This, according to him, will ensure that everyone contributes their fair share to the state’s revenue.

He added that the service is also leveraging data and technology to improve tax collection and reduce evasion.

The approach he added will enable the service to identify and address tax loopholes, ensuring that all eligible taxpayers contribute to the state’s revenue.

Wayas emphasized the importance of tax compliance, urging citizens to pay their taxes voluntarily.

He assured the public that the government would utilize the revenue generated to develop the state and improve the lives of its citizens

“However, we face challenges, particularly with declining revenue from federal allocations due to foreign debts.

To address this, we’re exploring new revenue streams, such as property tax, land use charges, and governments, and the National Population Commission to ensure everyone pays their fair share.

We’re also leveraging data and technology to improve tax collection and reduce evasion.

“We are now exploring our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) potential, and I must commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang for taking bold steps to do things differently.

“The entire revenue system is undergoing transformation, and we are identifying untapped revenue sources.”

He cited the mining sector as an area where the state had been losing substantial revenue despite high levels of mineral extraction.

Pam also raised concerns about the presence of undocumented foreign nationals operating in the mining sector.

“I wrote to the Nigerian Immigration Service requesting an expert quota assessment, and what we discovered was alarming.

“Many of these foreign nationals are not properly registered, and some have even opened multiple bank accounts under questionable circumstances.

“It appears to be a cartel, but we are determined to regulate the sector and ensure the state benefits.

“Our goal is to make Plateau State a model for tax compliance and revenue generation. We urge citizens to pay their taxes, and we assure you that the government will utilize these funds to develop our state.”

