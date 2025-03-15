Share

A table water factory at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, is back in full operation, marking a major victory for the institution under the leadership of Chioma Irene Awuzie.

Awuzie, upon assuming office as 6th substantive rector in February, decried neglect of the institution’s major source of Internally Generated Revenue, noting that her administration would make every effort to ensure that the school boosts its IGR base and does not rely solely on handouts from the Federal Government.

Dormant for years due to logistics and equipment failures, the factory’s revival became a top priority for Awuzie upon resumption.

The new rector in no time embarked on a fact-finding mission to the Department of Food Science and Technology, which oversees the facility.

Her intervention led to the resuscitation of faulty machines and the much-anticipated resumption of portable water production.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the facility, a senior staff in the Department of Food Science and Technology, Ifegadimma Obarisiagbon, expressed his profound gratitude to Awuzie, appreciating the rector for harkening to the yearnings of staff and students of the polytechnic by bringing the factory back to life.

He said that with the resuscitation of the facility, staff and students would have access to table water at a relatively low cost, compared to what is obtained elsewhere.

Earlier, Awuzie maintained that resuscitation of the factory demonstrates her administration’s commitment to revitalizing the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and restoring its lost glory, adding that optimism is high for even greater transformations ahead.

