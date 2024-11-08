IGR: Lagos, FCT, Rivers Top As States Generate N2.43trn

Share

The 36 states and the FCT made N2.43 trillion from internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2023. The figures indicated a growth rate of 26.03 percent from N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Lagos, FCT, and Rivers recorded the highest IGR with N815.86 billion, N211.10 billion, and N195.41 billion respectively over the reference period. Taraba, Yobe, and Kebbi states reported the lowest revenues with N10.87 billion, N11.19 billion, and N11.74 billion according to the NBS report.

NBS noted that Pay As You Earn (PAYE) was the highest tax revenue recorded (N1.24 trillion), representing 63.83 percent of the total taxes collected, while capital gains tax was the least with N5.91 billion. The report put total taxes to total IGR at about 80 per cent nationally.

The IGR for the states and FCT was compiled by the Joint Tax Board from official records and submitted by the State Boards of Internal Revenue. The IGR comprises MDA revenues generated administratively by states while providing various services.

In the period under review, Lagos IGR of N815.8 billion comprises MDAs revenue of N110.9 billion while revenue from taxes stood at N704. 9 billion. FCT, which came next to Lagos, netted N211. 10 billion all from taxes with a nil record as revenue from MDAs.

Rivers’ total IGR was N195.41 billion comprising N 8.447 billion MDAs revenue and N186.9 billion realized from total taxes. Other states and their IGR in 2023 are: Ogun state with total IGR of N146.8 billion comprising total tax of N71.6 billion and MDAs revenue of N71. 7 billion.

In 2023, Delta state IGR was N114.08 billion comprising total tax of N90.9 billion and MDAs revenue of N23.176 billion, Edo state realised total IGR of N64.671 billion in 2023. The amount comprises taxes of N46.170 billion and MDAs revenue of N 18.501 billion, Kaduna state got N62.490 billion IGR in 2023.

The amount comprises total taxes of N49.025 billion and MDAs revenue of N13.464 billion, Kwara state realised total IGR sum of N59.642 billion. The amount included taxes of N23.129 billion and MDAs revenue totaling N36.513 billion, Kwara state realised total IGR of N59.642 billion comprising taxes of N 23.129 billion and MDAs revenue of 36.513 billion.

In 2023, Oyo had a total IGR of N52.745 billion, comprising tax collection of N40.526 billion and MDAs revenue of N12.218 billion respectively. Akwa Ibom state state recorded IGR revenue of N43.184 billion in 2023.

The figure comprises a total collection of N36.072 billion and MDAs revenue of N7.111 billion , Ondo state realised total IGR of N41.501 billion in 2023. The amount comprises tax collection in the sum of N35.572 billion and MDAs revenue of 5.928 billion.

For Kano state, the total IGR was N37.379 billion in 2023 comprising tax collection of N30.533 billion, MDAs revenue of N6.845 billion while Enugu state recorded IGR revenue of N33.862 billion, which included, tax collection of N22.902 billion and MDAs revenue of N10.960 billion.

Other states and their total IGR collection in 2023 are, Anambra, N33.461 billion comprising taxes in the sum of N23.330 billion and MDAs revenue of N10.131 billion, Ekiti, N32.096 billion in 2023.

Share

Please follow and like us: