IGR: Edo Govt Garners N52.6b In Six Months

The Edo State Government has announced that it generated ₦52.6 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June 2025, reflecting a 46 percent increase compared to the ₦36.1 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

Executive Chairman of the Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun, disclosed this during a press briefing in Benin City. He noted that the performance represented 89.5 percent of the agency’s year-to-date target.

Bankole-Balogun attributed the growth to key reforms, including capacity enhancement for staff, consistent stakeholder engagement, infrastructure upgrades, improved staff welfare, and strengthened enforcement of tax compliance laws since assuming office in December 2024.

He noted that collaboration with the judiciary has facilitated the recovery of significant tax liabilities owed to the state.

Reiterating the agency’s commitment to broadening the tax base, he called on citizens to see tax payment as a civic duty and not a burden. He said the EIRS had successfully added 1,900 new individuals to the tax net within the reporting period and would continue working with organizations to access accurate data and identify eligible taxpayers.

Speaking on the recently signed Nigeria Tax Reform Law by President Bola Tinubu, Bankole-Balogun said the EIRS would ramp up public enlightenment campaigns to ensure that residents fully understand the law and its implications.

“Our commitment is sacrosanct: to build a sustainable Edo State. The road ahead may be tough, but we invite all stakeholders to join us in promoting tax compliance and viewing taxation not as a burden but as an act of patriotism. Truly, a new Edo has risen under Governor Okpebholo,” he said.

He also emphasized that the focus moving forward would be on higher-income earners, not low-income individuals, and stressed the role of technology and creativity in enhancing revenue collection.

“We believe that, with a bit more innovation and tech-driven processes, we can further improve our tax collection efforts. The goal is to ensure tax revenue drives development—and that development, in turn, benefits and rewards the taxpayers.”