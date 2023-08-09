IGR, Borno LG Chairman Pledges To Remodeled Marama Marjet

The Chairman of Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, Hon. Inuwa Bwala has pledged to reconstruct the Pakilama Main Market of Marama town into a modern market in order to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Hon. Inuwa Bwala who disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited the market to assess the structures with a view to ascertain the extent of repairs said “I am here to inspect the dilapidated structures in this very important market which has been operating for decades. Rehabilitation of these old structures will soon commence.”.

The market which has been many communities of Borno, Yobe, Gombe, and Adamawa has been operating in dilapidated structures which are mostly with makeshift shops.

“The market day which operates every Wednesday in a week, and also offers skeletal services day and night on a daily basis, if rehabilitated and put to use, will not only provide jobs but also create economic development in the area, as well as generate revenue to the government,” Bwala said.

He said that the LGC will soon commence rebuilding the market to ensure that all the dilapidated structures and other moribund facilities are renovated and put to use.

The Chairman however, lamented that the market which is among the major business centers that used to attract thousands of buyers and sellers of agricultural and livestock products drawn from Borno, Yobe, Gombe, and Adamawa states has now been abandoned and allowed to remain shattered against its status in terms of trades in the past 40 years.

He said “I want to assure the traders and the people of Marama community to be calm, as more of these dilapidated. structures on ground will be rehabilitated for better trading and to prevent goods and services from rain and sun exposure.”

“If this is done, it will not only provide jobs but also create economic development in the area, as well as generate revenue for the government,” he added.

It would be recalled that the Chairman, since his assumption of office during his first tenure of six months before he was reappointed by Governor Zulum for the second term last month, has embarked on various people-oriented projects including the drilling of new boreholes and rehabilitation of broken ones across various communities across the LGA.

He has also fixed broken-down electricity poles, transformers, hand pumps, and motorized boreholes as well as other public structures in line with Governor Zulum’s vision to bring government and development closer to the people at the grassroots.