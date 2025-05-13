IGR Boost: Customs Rakes In N1trn From Apapa Port

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command has generated N1 trillion revenue from Lagos Port Complex.

The command’s Customs Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo said yesterday that the amount was a landmark in the history of NCS, adding that it was coming more than 45 days ahead of the command’s first half report of activities.

Also, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu attributed the success to a combination of leadership direction of the Comptroller General of Customs, blocking areas of revenue leakages and the diligent discharge of functions on the part of Officers and men in the area.

Hitting the N1 trillion mark before the middle of the fifth month, according to Olomu, was a confirmation of the command’s readiness to surpass the total of N2.3 trillion that was collected last year.

While commending the officers of the command for sustaining the rising tempo of work which he instituted since May 2024, the comptroller called for increased efforts in ensuring maximum collection, suppression of smuggling through diligent cargo examination and facilitation of lawful trade.

However, Olomu urged all officers in the command to sustain and improve on the act of intelligence sharing, robust interactions, cooperation with sister government agencies and regular stakeholder engagements to achieve more and contribute to the nation’s economic well-being.

