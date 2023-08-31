IGR: Bago Gives MDAs N120bn Annual Target

Niger State Governor Rt. Hon. Umar Bago has given the revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State an annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N120 billion.

Governor Bago stated this on Wednesday when he presided over the enlarged inaugural State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Council chamber, government house, Minna.

The expanded SEC meeting was to allow all the stakeholders to key into the vision and mission of the present administration.

The Governor noted that for the present administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens, things must be done differently and rightly.

According to him “any file on my table will not last twenty-four hours and I am calling on key government officials to do the same.

“All the revenue-generating MDAs have to redouble efforts to make sure the monthly target of N10 billion naira is achieved.

“My administration will be deliberate in our policies and ensure we invest in agricultural equipment to turn around the fortune of the state for a new Niger”.