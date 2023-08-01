IGP’s Wife Moves To Intervene In Women, Children’s Plight 

The wife of the Inspector General of Police ( IGP ), Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, through the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has initiated partnership strategies towards tackling some of the challenges bedevilling both women and Children across the country.

Mrs Egbetokun who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday when she visited the Founder of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, said partnering with critical stakeholders was key to meeting the needs of vulnerable people.

Egbetokun who is also the National President of POWA expressed optimism that working with credible non-governmental Organizations would guarantee success in solving myriad of problems inhibiting women’s growth.

“We have heard so much about your organisation, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, and we felt there is a need to work together with a view to creating a mutual relationship that will benefit our women.

“Basically, we are ready to tap from your wealth of knowledge and expertise in the areas of girl child education, and women empowerment through the agricultural value chain.

“We see agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth and a tool for lifting millions of our women from the shackles of poverty. It will also serve as our modest contribution to the food security agenda of the present government”, Egbatokun stressed.

In her response, the founder and president of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, noted that partnership was important in all humanitarian activities.

Ahmadu also ” expressed the willingness to partner with POWA towards the establishment of demonstration farms in some selected area councils across the territory, stressing that such move will add value to the Food Bank initiative of Helpline Foundation”