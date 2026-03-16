IGP’s Wife Calls For Global Solidarity To Boost Women’s Leadership

The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Mutiat Olufunmilola Disu, has urged world leaders to forge stronger international alliances aimed at advancing women’s participation in leadership and governance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, Mrs Disu delivered the opening remarks at the Handshake Summit & Awards, where she stressed the need for intentional collaboration to ensure women are not left behind in shaping global policies.

The summit, themed “Advancing Women’s Influence in a Changing World,” was held at the Church Centre for the United Nations.

It brought together policymakers, gender advocates, and development partners to discuss strategies for amplifying women’s roles in governance, peacebuilding, and economic development.

Delivering a keynote titled “From Intention to Alliance: Architecture of the Global Handshake,” Mrs Disu emphasised that women must be active architects of inclusive solutions in a world increasingly shaped by technological shifts, security threats, and social change.

She also spotlighted the ongoing efforts of POWA in Nigeria, which implements programs focused on women’s empowerment, family welfare, and community development, especially within law enforcement families.

Mrs Disu was accompanied by members of the POWA Executive, including Mrs Taibat Adenola and Mrs Bolajoko Funsho Adegboye.

Also in attendance were key officials from the Nigeria Police delegation to CSW70, such as AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baju, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, and ACP Dolapo Badmos, who serves as the Force’s Permanent Mission Representative to the UN Headquarters.

The event also featured representatives from Nigeria’s federal ministries. The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, was represented by Ms Abe Jawando, while the Ministry of Defence was represented by Major Nneka Olimma-Adinweruka.

Nigerians in the diaspora, working in fields such as security, technology, and public service, joined delegates from other countries at the summit, reinforcing the global demand for gender-inclusive policies.

The engagement reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to gender equality and the empowerment of women through multilateral cooperation and civil society partnerships, as world leaders continue to converge at CSW70 to accelerate progress for women and girls globally.