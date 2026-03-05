IGP’s Wife Assumes Office As POWA President

Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Mutiat Disu has assumed office as the 23rd indigenous President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), unveiling a five-point agenda focused on welfare, empowerment, and unity among families of police personnel.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Tuesday, Mrs. Disu said her administration would prioritise mental health support, economic empowerment, education and youth development, national unity among members, and strengthened welfare systems for police families.

She pledged to build an inclusive and supportive association where members are emotionally strengthened, economically empowered, and united across commands.

Mrs. Disu described POWA as the “backbone behind the badge,” noting that police wives play a vital role in stabilising homes while their spouses undertake the demanding task of securing the nation.

“In every late-night call, every emergency deployment, every transfer, and every uncertainty, we stand firm holding the family together. The police officer protects the nation, while the police officer’s wife preserves the home. Together, we secure the future,” she said.

Outlining her administration’s priorities, the new POWA president said the association would create safe spaces and programmes that address the mental and emotional pressures faced by police families.

She also promised to expand economic empowerment initiatives through skill acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and access to sustainable financial opportunities for members.

Mrs. Disu said education and youth development would receive attention through scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and leadership programmes for children of police families.

On unity within the association, she pledged to bridge gaps across commands and ensure that every member feels recognised and valued regardless of location.

She added that her administration would strengthen welfare mechanisms so that no member or police family would feel abandoned during difficult moments.

“Our mission is simple and sincere: to create a supportive and inclusive POWA community where police wives and families are emotionally strengthened, economically empowered, and united across all commands with dignity for every member,” she said.

Mrs. Disu also paid tribute to the outgoing president, Dr. Elizabeth Egbetokun, praising her leadership for expanding welfare initiatives, empowerment programmes, educational support, and community outreach for members.

According to her, the outgoing leadership strengthened unity within the association while amplifying POWA’s voice nationally and internationally.

“We do not come to replace her legacy; we come to build upon it,” she said.

Unveiling the slogan for her tenure, “United in Strength, Empowered for Impact” Mrs. Disu called on members to actively participate in the association’s programmes and contribute ideas that would strengthen support systems for police families.

She expressed confidence that with unity, innovation, and faith, POWA would continue to grow as a strong support network for police officers and their families across the country.

“May this tenure be remembered not just for activities, but for transformation; not just for programmes, but for impact; not just for leadership, but for legacy,” she added.