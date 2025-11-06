IGP Withdraws Fraud Case As Andy UBA Refunds N400M

The Inspector-General of Po – lice, Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn the fraud charge filed against Andy Uba, the former Anambra south senator. Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu, were facing charges over an alleged N400 million fraud.

According to the charge, Uba, Etu, and one Hajiya Fatima (now at large) allegedly conspired in 2022 to obtain N400 million from one George Uboh under false pretence.

The defendants reportedly claimed that they could secure the appointment of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone willing to pay N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true and thereby com – mitted an offence contrary to Sec – tion 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006,” the charge reads. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had, on July 7, given the IGP permission to prosecute Uba and Etu.

Several attempts to arraign the defendants stalled and on September 24, the court threatened to issue an arrest warrant against Uba if he failed to appear on the next date.

At the court session yesterday, Aminu Abdullahi, IGP counsel, told the court that the prosecution had filed a notice of discontinu – ance following an amicable settle – ment of the issue by the parties.