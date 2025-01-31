IGP Vs Sowore: CSOs Back Police, Says Reforms Will Improve Policing

Share

The Civil Society Groups under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens for Justice and the Rule of Law have thrown their weight behind Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commending his efforts in ensuring national security and tackling crime across Nigeria.

This came as they condemned the attacks on the IGP by Omoyele Sowore, describing him as an agent of disinformation who was playing a script of a well-orchestrated distraction campaign aimed at diverting attention from the progress being made in ensuring national security.

The group’s spokesperson, Comrade Kabir Matazu who addressed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, commended the IGP’s leadership, highlighting the significant reduction in violent crimes, including kidnappings, armed robbery, and terrorism-related incidents.

Matazu also commended the IGP’s commitment to community policing initiatives, which have strengthened trust between the police and citizens.

He said: “We take this moment to also condemn in its entirety the baseless and malicious attacks being launched against the IGP by Omoyele Sowore, a well-known agent of misinformation,” the statement said.

“It is clear to us that his paymasters who are uncomfortable with the progress being made in crime reduction under this administration have once again mobilized him to undermine the security apparatus of our great nation.

“Nevertheless, let it be known that Nigeria is not a playground for anarchists, and the rule of law will always prevail over the antics of mischief-makers like Sowore.

“Undoubtedly, the IGP has brought a new era of professionalism and effectiveness to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Unlike some who blow their own trumpets at the slightest achievement, IGP Egbetokun has quietly and meticulously implemented strategic reforms that have significantly curbed crime.

“Apparently, his leadership has witnessed a marked reduction in violent crimes, including kidnappings, armed robbery, and terrorism-related incidents.

“Furthermore, community policing initiatives which he broadly enacted have helped to strengthen trust between the police and citizens, ensuring better cooperation in intelligence gathering.

“Despite these laudable achievements, the IGP has chosen modesty over self-glorification. A rare trait which we see as the mark of a true leader; one who is fully driven by duty rather than personal acclaim.

“However, it is no surprise that Omoyele Sowore and his paymasters are displeased with the prospect of Nigeria successfully getting a grip on crime-fighting.

“His unwarranted attacks on the IGP are part of what we believe to be a well-orchestrated distraction campaign aimed at diverting attention from the tremendous progress being made in ensuring national security.”

In contrast, the group lambasted Sowore, describing him as a professional protest organiser, an agent of destabilisation, and a mouthpiece for those who wish to keep Nigeria in perpetual crisis.

They accused him of inciting anarchy, spreading falsehoods, and misleading the public through his biased online platform, Sahara Reporters.

“Sowore’s actions are not patriotic, but treacherous. He is a self-serving mercenary who has no real interest in the welfare of the people. His sole mission is to create chaos and derail Nigeria’s progress.”

The group also criticized Sowore’s tactics, saying they were part of a broader agenda to weaken Nigeria’s institutions and make it easier for his foreign sponsors to control the national narrative.

“Sowore’s willingness to sell out the country for personal gain is evident in his desperate attempts to paint the IGP, and by extension, Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, in a bad light,” Matazu said.

The group urged Nigerians not to be swayed by Sowore’s antics, emphasizing that he is fighting for his own interests rather than the welfare of the people. They also called on the Judiciary to allow the law to take its full course, stating that no one is above justice.

