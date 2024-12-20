IGP To Unveil NPF Insurance Company Monday

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun on Friday announced the unveiling of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Insurance Company. Ltd.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Ogunjobi who stated that the inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 23rd, 2024, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja by 11:00 am.

According to Ohinjobi, the company is a groundbreaking initiative designed to safeguard the welfare of police personnel and extend comprehensive insurance services to the general public.

The statement added “Recognizing the indispensable role of police officers in maintaining national security, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd aims to provide robust financial protection and support to its officers.

“Ensuring their well-being and security as part of the commitment to the welfare of police personnel who are faced with risks daily in a bid to protect citizens and uphold law and order.

“In addition to serving the needs of police officers, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd will also cater to the insurance requirements of all members of the public.

“By offering a range of insurance products tailored to diverse needs, the company seeks to enhance national security and provide reliable financial solutions to Nigerians across the nation

