IGP To Nigerians: You’ll Soon See Our Actions On Security

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said that Nigerians would soon see po- lice actions in the area of in- security in every part of the country. The IGP who made this known yesterday in Lagos when he inaugurated the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), at the Lagos State Police Command, said since he resumed office he had made significant progress in the area of security in the country.

“We have been making efforts to reduce crime to the barest minimum, especially those terrorising Abuja, Kaduna road, we have embarked on establishing a new special squad and mobilised to that effect. I want Nigeria to give us time as they would soon see our actions in every parts of the country. “Today we have launched CRU, we would be taking all these things one after the other.

The CRU will promote transparency, we want to build confidence in the mind of the public, we also want to enhance public collaboration to achieve all these and whoever that have com- plaint now have a place to lodge complaint. “I want to assure Nigerians that we want to make the CRU and other parts of the command functional and the officers that will man the unit will be professional and will be trained regularly to be updated.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa said the establishment of the Complaints Response Unit in the Command was in line with the provisions of sections 131-133 of the Police Act 2020 and in compliance with the directive of the IGP. He added that the establishment of the (SCRU) is a framework for promoting Police-Citizens’ accountability and as a center for the receipt of complaints on police officers’ service inadequacies from the public, coordinate immediate response, facilitate the investigations and disciplinary processes where necessary, and render feedbacks to the citizens.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has warned police officers that torture has become a serious issue now, especially in a case where a suspects dies in the course of investigation, saying such officer would be charged for murder, but if the person didn’t die such a person would be charged for 25 years. He said very soon Chief Magistrates will visit all police stations in Nigeria and such Magistrates are empowered by law to grant a detained suspect bail.

“Section 6 of the police act says every police station shall have a lawyer assigned to it to monitor human rights complaints. I want to assure all police officers that anybody who files complaints against them in a lawful way I will be there for you to defend you. I also want to thank the IGP for obeying court order on cases won by some police personnel in various court.”