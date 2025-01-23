IGP To New Recruits: Maintain Highest Level Of Discipline

Share

…Assures policemen of enhanced welfare

The 587 Police Recruits trained at the Police Training School, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have passed out, with a charge to them by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism as they discharge their duties.

This was as the Police boss said, “Your conduct, both on and off duty, will define how the public perceives the Force”.

New Telegraph reports that they are part of the 10,000 recruits trained across various police training institutions nationwide.

Egbetokun, who spoke on Thursday at the passing out parade ceremony of the 2022 Batch of Police Recruits in Ilorin, through the State Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya, added: “These recruits have demonstrated exceptional resilience, discipline, and unwavering commitment throughout their rigorous training”, saying the event marked the “culmination of rigorous physical, intellectual, and emotional preparation aimed at transforming these young Nigerians from civilians into professional police officers equipped to handle the demands of modern policing”.

He said: “This ceremony is yet another milestone in the ongoing commitment of the Federal Government to strengthen the Nigeria Police Force. By

recruiting and training new personnel annually, the government

continues to address the longstanding manpower deficit within the Force, a critical factor in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing

in Nigeria.

“The recruitment and training of 10,000 police recruits reflect our collective resolve to prioritise the security of lives and property across the country. This initiative aligns with our drive to not only fill manpower gaps but also tackle opportunities for young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

“As you graduate today, you are joining a reformed Police Force that is undergoing a transformation driven by professionalism, ethics, and

technological advancement. Under my leadership, the Nigeria Police Force is focused on adopting innovative strategies to combat crime, ensure the safety of citizens, and strengthen public trust.”

He urged the new recruits to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties, pointing out that their conduct, both on and off duty, would define how the public perceives the Force.

The IGP assured them of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to improving their welfare as well as the operational capabilities of the Force, adding that “it is a testament to the belief that a well-motivated and well-equipped police force is essential for national security”.

Egbetokun, however, cautioned that, under his watch, there would be no room for indiscipline, corruption, or any form of misconduct, while assuring the citizens that “these recruits represent the future of a reformed. motivated, and IGP Egbetokun police force”.

