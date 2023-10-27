IGP To Establish Special Intervention Squad To Protect Oil, Gas Infrastructure

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the plan to establish a Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

He added that its operations would be expanded to complement the protection of oil and gas businesses, counter oil theft, protect hydrocarbon infrastructure development, and enhance synergy with other security agencies.

These were contained in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the IGP spoke while receiving the Executive Secretary and Heads of Security of all oil companies in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

The police boss said there was a need to collaborate with all oil companies in Nigeria under the umbrella of OPTS to optimise security within the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

He stated that the collaborative effort will be aimed at addressing oil theft, bolstering the protection of crucial oil and gas infrastructure, and fostering synergy among various security agencies working on these facilities.

The IGF promised that the NPF will ensure adequate deployments of assets towards enhancing security within the oil sector in order to deliver favourable outcomes and further the prosperity and stability of both the oil and gas industry and Nigeria.

Egbetokun said: “The oil and gas industry plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economy, and the safety and security of its operations are of paramount importance.

“This collaboration underscores the shared commitment to safeguarding the industry and addressing security threats that impact its stability and efficiency.

“The collaboration is geared towards Countering Oil Theft, infrastructure development, enhancing synergy with other security agencies, improved community engagement and corporate social responsibility (CSR), operational support, as well as training programmes and operational simulations for operatives.”