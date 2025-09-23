IGP: Terrorists, Others Using Tech To Expand Networks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has revealed that terrorists and other enemies of the state use technology as a veritable platform for network expansion.

The police chief stated this while declaring open the executive capacity building workshop for top leadership of the Force yesterday in Abuja. Egbetokun noted that “security challenges no longer unfold at a measured pace, but emerge suddenly, evolve rapidly, and persist stubbornly”.

To stay ahead of criminal elements, the IGP charged security managers to be more innovative in providing the leadership needed to contain threats to national security, order and public safety. His words: “Conflicts no longer wait. Neither can we. That simple truth defines the urgency and importance of our gathering today.

“Security challenges no longer unfold at a measured pace; they emerge suddenly, evolve rapidly, and persist stubbornly. If we must win, our leadership must be faster, sharper, and more innovative than the threats we confront. “We face adversaries who are not only persistent but adaptive. Criminal syndicates exploit technology to expand their reach.

“Terrorist networks rebrand and reorganize to avoid defeat. Local conflicts, once contained, now spill across borders, amplified by social media and transnational alliances. “This complexity demands more from us than courage alone. It demands foresight, creativity, and the agility to lead in an environment of constant flux.

Our leadership must combine patience with speed, endurance with imagination, and strategy with unshakable resolve.” Also speaking, the President, Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), Nathaniel Awuapila, underscored the urgent need to enhance the strategic leadership of the Police, “at a time when our nation confronts increasingly complex security challenges”. The one-day workshop had the theme: ‘Managing FastPaced Security Challenges in a Protracted Conflict Environment’.