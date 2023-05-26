New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Igp Redeploys Cross River, Rivers Police Commissioners

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Messrs Nwonyi Emeka,and Gyogon Grimah, to Rivers and Cross River states, respectively, as Commissioners of Police (CPs). The posting, which was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was to take immediate effect. Also, CP Zachariah Fera is to resume at the Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex Enugu.

The statement reads in full: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, in his effort to achieve maximum impact of community- based and strategic policing on the society, has ordered the posting of CP Okon Okon Effiong to head the Department of Finance and Admin- istration ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Zachariah A. Fera, fdc to Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex Enugu, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka to Rivers State Command, and CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah to Cross River State Command.

