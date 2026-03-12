IGP Reads Riot Act Against Misuse Of Firearms

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, IGP Disu Olatunji Rilwan, has warned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force against the misuse of firearms in the course of their duties.

Rilwan also charged them to ensure strict compliance with professional ethics and decorum in their engagements with the civilian populace, noting that their primary assignment is to protect law-abiding citizens of the country.

The warning was given at the passing-out parade of 100 trainees from the Anambra State Police Command, marking the end of a two-week Combat and Arms Drill Training at the Oji River Police College in Enugu State.

The IGP, who was represented by the Commandant of the college, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Bretet Emmanuel Simon, said:

“My charge to the trainees is that as you pass out today, I sincerely congratulate you and equally challenge all of you to exhibit a high level of professionalism and tact by making use of the tactical knowledge imparted to you to combat crime and ensure that crime is reduced to its barest minimum within your areas of coverage.”

“The Inspector-General of Police, Disu Olatunji Rilwan, is solidly behind you to ensure that all necessary support is given as you go out there to perform your duties professionally, devoid of human rights violations. The IGP will not tolerate any form of misuse of firearms or accidental discharge.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Security, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (rtd), who represented the governor, said the Anambra State Government’s sponsorship of the training programme was part of its continued efforts to combat insecurity and other forms of criminality in the state.

He explained that the support given to the police command is also being replicated across other security agencies in the state, adding that Governor Charles Soludo considers the security of lives and property as a top priority in his vision of making Anambra a prosperous and smart city state.

Similarly, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Ibrahim Ezekiel, noted that the training forms part of the command’s capacity-building efforts for its officers and men.

He added that the exercise would boost the morale of operatives in the fight against crime in the state.

Orutugu thanked the governor for his continued support to the police, expressing confidence that the training would produce multiplier effects in the performance of the trainees.