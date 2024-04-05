IGP Promotes Over 10,000 Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the promotion of ten thousand, five hundred eighty-one (10,581) deserving junior officers of the Inspectorate Cadre, and the Rank and File.

In line with this directive, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Department of Finance and Administration (DIG DFA) has been tasked with coordinating efforts alongside the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to commence the promotion process promptly.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday in Abuja.

The breakdown of promotions includes nine thousand, eight hundred thirty-one (9,831) Police Constables slated to be promoted to the rank of Corporal; eighty-one (81) Corporals to advance to the rank of Sergeant; six hundred sixty-nine (669) officers set to progress from the rank of Sergeants to Inspectors.

The Inspector General of Police while emphasizing the zeal of the Force leadership to foster a culture of meritocracy and career advancement, reiterates the pivotal role of timely promotions in enhancing the morale of officers and bolstering the overall effectiveness of the Force. He noted that it serves as cornerstone in sustaining the ongoing manpower development initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force. He, however, reassured that promotions in the Force will be solely on merit.

The Nigeria Police Force in the statement, extends its heartfelt congratulations to all officers slated for promotion and urges them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.