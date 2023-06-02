IGP Promotes 31,465 Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has promoted 31,465 officers consisting of 24,991 sergeants to inspector, 194 corporals to sergeant and 6,280 con- stables to corporals. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olu- muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, Baba decided to promote the officers as part of his manpower development policy. He said the policy is targeted at promoting de- serving police officers on the basis of competence, qualifications, and length of service. “The IGP, however, charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws,” Adejobi said.

The police chief also congratulated Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar and Olo- fu Adejoh on their conferment of national honours. Abubakar was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award while Adejoh was conferred with the individual award of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by the National Productivity Centre.