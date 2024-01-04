IGP Promises Improved Welfare For Police Personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the Nigerian Police Force that it has started taking steps to examine and perhaps enhance the pension plan for retired police officers.

Egbetokun gave the assurance on Wednesday, saying he was still committed to making sure that officers had access to a pension plan that protects their financial security.

Recall that in 2023, the IGP held a meeting at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and invited pensioners, as well as active and retired police officers.

The meeting covered outstanding matters with police pensions.

The IGP reassured all officers, serving and retired, that the current administration prioritises the enhancement of police officers’ welfare, particularly with regard to retirement benefits, according to a statement made by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said, “The IGP, therefore, calls for calm among serving officers and retirees, urging all to align with the leadership of the force as efforts are underway to craft a pension regime that better serves the interests of police retirees.

“Solidarity and cooperation with the Force’s leadership during this period will ensure the development of a workable Police Pension Scheme that comprehensively addresses the needs of our esteemed retired Police Officers and the betterment of the entire police family in Nigeria.”