IGP presents N7m to families of slain Zamfara officers

The acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has presented cheques of N7.1 to the 14 families of the officers who died in active service in Zamfara State.

Presenting the cheques on behalf of Egbetokun in Gusau on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Bunu appreciated the IGP for his kind gesture. He appealed to the families of the deceased officers to make good use of the money and take care of their families.

Two of the beneficiaries Mosunmola Apata and Ayuba Bassi on behalf of others thanked Egbetokun and Bunu for their support. A number of police officers have been killed in the state by terrorists while discharging their primary assignments