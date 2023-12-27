IGP: Police supervisors responsible over extortion of citizens

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has warned that supervisory officers would be held responsible for policemen caught extorting Nigerians.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said he caught some policemen in the act of extortion on Christmas day while driving along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. Adejobi added that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has been asked to bring the erring policemen to Abuja after which the authorities will know what to do. In a post on X, Adejobi said: “It is disheartening to see some of our men extorting Nigerians. “Personally, I feel sad and I don’t like it because it is a sort of oppression.

“The IGP has made it clear that supervisory officers would henceforth be held responsible. “The IGP has also directed senior officers to rebuke and confront any of our men who misbehave irrespective of his jurisdiction.” Adejobi disclosed that every police officer has the right and power to punish any erring personnel anywhere in Nigeria. According to him, the Police Force cannot continue to overlook their misdeeds and must take a bold step to address the issue.