IGP Petitioned Over Investigation Into Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker

The Onitsha kingdom has expressed dissatisfaction over the manner at which security operatives have been handling the kidnapped and killing of one of it’s sons who was a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Late Justice Azuka.

Reacting to the tragic demise of the lawmaker, the Royal Cabinet has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to take over the investigation.

According to them a lot of moral questions are yet to be answered over the escape of two suspects related to the killing of the lawmaker from the police net.

This is coming as the Anambra state Police Command has dismissed the allegation that the remaining seven suspects still in Police custody have died of tetanus as a result of bullet wounds sustained by them during their arrest.

According to a letter to the Inspector General of Police shortly after a meeting of Ime Obi presided by the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe Agbaogidi and signed by the Chief Of Staff Ime Obi Onicha Chief Osita Anionwu the Royal Cabinet stated that;

“Given the unsatisfactory manner in which this high-profile case has so far been handled, the Onitsha community resolved to respectfully call on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the case from the State Command”

“We also resolved to call on the Government of Anambra State to restore confidence in its new security strategy by making good the affirmation of the Information Commissioner of the Government’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served speedy ”

“We further call on the State House of Assembly to ensure that justice is served in this case as we all feel endangered!

“Finally, we resolved to review our community security system for greater effectiveness working under the frameworks of the security agencies and the state Government.”

Similarly the Anambra state Police Command has described as untrue reports that the remaining seven suspects under it’s custody have died of tetanus due to bullet wounds sustained during their arrest.

The Command also accepted responsibility for lapses in handling the issue in question reiterating it’s resolve to re-arrest the two fleeing suspects .

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga the general public should disregard those rumors contending that they are alive .

“Anambra State Police Command has taken full responsibility for the operational lapses of our Operatives regarding the escape of the two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Hon Justice Azuka Honourable Member representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency”

“The Command hereby reiterates that among other necessary security measures ongoing by the to improve safety in the State, it shall not rest until the fleeing suspects are re-arrested and all those involved brought to book.

“Given the above, in the spirit of transparency, the Command has briefed Anambra people and the general public, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to keeping residents informed about the evolving security situation in the State.

“Also while noting the right of individuals or groups for freedom of speech, the Command urges relevant stakeholders to exercise restraint on the comments/reactions to avoid inciting one another to prevent the escalation of tensions.

“Most importantly to ensure that the investigation remains impartial, thereby upholding the principles of justice” he noted .

