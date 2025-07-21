IGP Orders Tight Security As Retired Officers Begin Protest

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday directed all Commissioners of Police (CP) across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide maximum security for the planned peaceful protest by retired police officers.

The statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also cautioned against the spread of misinformation surrounding the protests scheduled to be held nationwide on Monday, July 21.

Adejobi, said that some narratives were being deliberately twisted to discredit the Federal Government and undermine the current leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the call by retired officers to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme was not a recent development.

The IGP, therefore, directed all CPs to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice has been received.

He directed them to provide adequate security coverage to the retired colleagues who had chosen to publicly express their grievances, prevent any hijack of the protest by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators, and sensitise officers and men under their command on the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

He urged the CPs to show utmost respect to their retired colleagues while deploying intelligence and operational resources to protect lives, maintain public order, and safeguard institutional integrity.

He warned against efforts by certain individuals to politicise the grievances of the retirees, describing such attempts as disruptive and manipulative.