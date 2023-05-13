IGP Orders Seun Kuti’s Arrest Over Viral Video

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa to arrest the Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for assaulting a police officer in uniform.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the afrobeat singer was captured in a viral video assaulting a police officer on duty.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Superintendent of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP has instructed a swift investigation into the underlying cause of the assault in order for immediate law of action to be carried on the offender.

In response to his actions, Kuti took to his Instagram page to reveal that he slapped the officer because he attempted to kill him and his family members.

Reacting to the incident via his Twitter handle on Saturday, the police spokesperson described it as “unbelievable”.

He went further to describe Kuti’s actions as an act of disrespect or disdain for symbols of authority that will not be condoned, and perpetrators of such heinous crimes will be brought to justice.

He thereby promised to release an official statement on the issue soon.

He wrote, “Seun’s Attack: The NPF will speak to this incident very soon. It’s unbelievable, but such happens for people to learn lessons. We shall be back.”