IGP Orders Reorganisation Of Mobile Police

Share

In a bid to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the immediate reorganisation of the Police Mobile Force (PMF).

The directive was issued on Tuesday during a meeting with PMF Squadron Commanders, held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the police chief reiterated an earlier directive for the withdrawal of operatives from unauthorized deployments.

“The IGP emphasized the need to reposition the PMF in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats,” the statement read.

“He expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend that has undermined the unit’s effectiveness.”

To address this, the IGP outlined a series of measures, including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and the mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support.

The IGP also declared that PMF Commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel and urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence, Adejobi said.

The move is intended to reposition the special unit for effective delivery on its mandate.

The statement continued: “Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to restoring the PMF to its rightful role as a disciplined and dependable tactical arm, the IGP highlighted plans to introduce new leadership strategies and capacity-building initiatives designed to meet modern security challenges and align with global best practices.”

The Inspector-General of Police, while extending appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, also acknowledged the critical contributions of the Force’s international partners in enhancing training and technical capacity.

The IGP urged all PMF Squadron Commanders to embrace the reform as a professional and moral responsibility, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its mandate of safeguarding lives, property, and national security.

Share