IGP Orders Redeployment Of Presidential Escort Officers Nationwide

The InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday has approved the immediate demobilisation and redeployment of police officers attached to the No. 24 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Presidential Escort at the State House, Abuja, to their respective state commands across the country.

The directive was conveyed in a police signal dated December 16, 2025, issued by the Department of Finance and Administration (Welfare) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Assistant Inspectors-General overseeing PMF and zonal commands, as well as Commissioners of Police nationwide, the signal ordered that the movement of the affected officers be effected without delay.

The redeployment affects officers assigned to close protection duties at the Presidential Villa, who are to return from Abuja to their various state commands.

States listed in the redeployment include Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Others are to be redeployed to police formations in Zone 1 (Kano), Zone 3 (Yola) and Zone 7 (Abuja). Copies of the signal were also forwarded to the Chief Personal Security Officer to the President, the Commander of No. 24 PMF, Abuja, and other relevant police formations nationwide.

The redeployment follows a directive issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in November, ordering the withdrawal of police officers from VIP escort and guard duties. The President had directed that the officers be reassigned to core policing functions to strengthen internal security and improve police presence across communities nationwide.

Following the presidential order, enforcement measures were introduced, including the deployment of special police monitoring teams to ensure compliance, while personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were assigned to take over some escort and guard responsibilities.